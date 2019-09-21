ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) collected 1.208 million tons of waste in the first half of 2019 through the companies contracted to provide waste collection and transportation services across Abu Dhabi.

Municipal solid waste amounted to 567,721 tons, whereas bulky waste stood at 65,220 tons, green waste from residential areas and farms at 272,234 tons, and animal waste from farms at 228,245 tons.

Tadweer also collected 49,408 tons of demolition and construction waste, 7,794 tons of animal carcasses, 16,250 tons of slaughterhouse waste and 1,474 tons of used tyres.

Dr Salim Al Kaabi, director general of Tadweer, said: “In line with its strategic objective of adopting the most stringent international standards in integrated waste management, Tadweer has stepped up efforts to ensure the effectiveness of waste management services and facilities over the first six months of 2019.