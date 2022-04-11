Image Credit: Supplied

SY Capital Estates bagged first place at the Annual Broker Awards 2021 for Emaar Properties. Not only did SY Capital outperform other brokers in 2021 but it also became the first agency to surpass Dh1 billion in sales for Emaar in a calendar year. Emaar Properties closed 2021 registering its highest-ever property sales since its inception.

SY Capital is a boutique real estate agency that serves property buyers and sellers across the globe. Led by founder and CEO, Shahid Yousaf, the agency comprises highly experienced and diversified professionals. With more than 13 years of success in this industry, SY Capital offers unparalleled experience in sales and leasing of residential and commercial properties, property management, and off-plan sales, putting its clients' interests and needs at the forefront of everything it does.

Shahid Yousaf, CEO of SY Capital Estates Image Credit: Supplied

Shahid Yousaf started his career as a property advisor 13 years ago. In a highly competitive and saturated industry he saw the potential and stayed focused on his dream every step of the way, learning, mastering, and growing in his experience and skill set.

SY Capital was incorporated after years of formulating the best practices for this industry. It was a dream come true for Yousaf. Not only did he manage to start his own agency but he also took it all the way to the top in record time, smashing industry milestones set before him both as an individual and as a company.

His motto is to dare to dream big and he believes the future is full of potential. "There’s nowhere to go but up from here," he says. Yousaf’s ultimate dream is to become a property developer, and he’s working towards achieving that goal sooner than later.