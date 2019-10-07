Despite his apparent age he remains strong enough to perform yoga for hours at a time

File photo: Swami Sivananda prays ahead of performing his morning stretches. Image Credit: AFP file

Dubai: A passenger, who caused a stir with immigration officers at Abu Dhabi International Airport after it was disclosed he was 124 years, has a secret to his longevity.

Born in 1896, Swami Sivananda from the city of Kolkata in the West Bengal state of India, puts his longevity down to no sex or spices, and daily yoga.

124-year-old Swami Sivananda arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport from from Varanasi, India. Image Credit: Gulf News

Hindu monk Swami Sivananda was born on August 8, 1896, according to his passport. If true, his life would have spanned three centuries, but despite his apparent age he remains strong enough to perform yoga for hours at a time.

India’s passport authorities confirmed Sivananda’s age from a temple register, the only record many Indians even decades younger have of their date of birth.

Swami Sivananda shows up his passport. Image Credit: AFP file

Sivananda, from the holy city of Varanasi, grew up in extreme poverty and chose to become a monk, saying he owed his age to “yoga, discipline, and celibacy”.

“I lead a simple and disciplined life. I eat very simply — only boiled food without oil or spices, rice and boiled daal (lentil stew) with a couple of green chillies,” he said after a two-hour yoga session in Kolkata, the eastern Indian city where he had come for a short visit.

Standing 1.58 metres tall, Sivananda sleeps on a mat on the floor and uses a wooden slab as a pillow.

“I avoid taking milk or fruits because I think these are fancy foods. In my childhood I slept many days on an empty stomach,” he said.

Sivananda said he had not previously come forward to claim the record to be told oldest living person because he did not seek publicity, but was eventually persuaded by his followers to apply.

The elderly man lost both parents before he was six and was given away by his relatives to a spiritual guru, whom he travelled with around India before settling in Varanasi.

Fit and without any medical complications, he lives independently and even travels alone on trains.

The images of Swami Sivananda, 124, became a topic of discussion on UAE social networking sites. Image Credit: Supplied

Sivananda, who was born in colonial-era India without electricity, cars or telephones, says he is not enthused by new technology and prefers being on his own.

“Earlier people were happy with fewer things. Nowadays people are unhappy, unhealthy and have become dishonest, which pains me a lot,” he said.

“I just want people to be happy, healthy and peaceful.”