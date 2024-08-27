Emiratia, an exclusive event dedicated to Emirati women by Gulf News and Being She on Emirati Women’s Day, will begin tomorrow in Dubai.

Every year, on August 28, Emirati women come together to honour their efforts, celebrate their achievements, and highlight their pivotal role in the nation's development. Initiated in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati Women’s Day recognises the crucial contributions of women in the UAE.

Emiratia aims to highlight stories of resilience, leadership, and success, inspiring ongoing progress and innovation. The event will take place from 4 pm to 7 pm at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

The event’s main keynote will be delivered by Dr Maryam Mohamed Fatma Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association. She is also the first Emirati woman to hold the position of Senior Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health in 2006 and the first to serve as General Manager in the Dubai government at the Community Development Authority in 2008. Recognised for her contributions, she has been named among the ‘50 Most Influential Women in the Arab World’ for seven consecutive years and received the Women in Tech Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman, highlighted the importance of celebrating Emirati women’s achievements. “Celebrating the achievements of Emirati women is vital because it honours their significant contributions to the nation's progress, empowers future generations, and showcases the strength and resilience that drive the UAE's continued success,” Al Naqi said.

Emiratia will feature enlightening panel discussions, inspirational keynote addresses, and impactful networking sessions. Participants will engage with influential Emirati leaders and experts, gaining insights to drive personal and professional growth.

Ishneet Kaur, Head of International Business at Virgio, said: “Emirati Women’s Day celebrates the pivotal contributions of Emirati women across diverse fields. This important day promotes empowerment and gender equality.”

Key speakers of the event 1. Dr Maryam Mohamed Fatma Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association

2. Ismail Al Naqi, Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman

3. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance

4. Dr Reem Saleh Easa Al Gurg, Director Strategy & Institutional Excellence, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU)

5. Yusra Baqi, Chief Human Capital Officer, Aafac Islamic Finance

6. Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer, BEEAH

7. Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Tax Payer Services at Federal Tax Authority

8. Sherina Al-Sowaidi, Entrepreneur and Owner of Ritual Café & Studio

9. Alanoud Alhashmi, CEO and Founder of The Futurist Company

10. Sara Al-Shorouqi, Founder, Conclusive Consultancy UAE

11. Capt Sahar Rasti, the First Emirati Female Ship Captain

12. Asma Al Hosani, First Emirati jiu-jitsu gold medalist in Asian Games

13. Maitha Alawadi, Emirati Scriptwriter | Director

14. Fatma Ali AlAzem, Only Female Emirati Airbus Operation Engineer at Emirates airline

15. Nooran Al Bannay, Leading Emirati barista & businesswoman



Supporting the event reflects Virgio’s core values of empowerment and sustainability, reinforcing their mission to drive positive social and environmental impact, added Kaur.

Nishith Shah, CEO, La Marquise, said that Emirati Women’s Day aligns with the company's values. “Emirati women have been pioneers in various industries within the Arab community, reflecting the country’s leadership and commitment to gender equality,” said Shah.

Veronika Szabo, Senior Director of Marketing of Raffles The Palm, shared her pride in partnering with Gulf News as the venue partner. “This as a beautiful opportunity to pay tribute to Emirati women's strength, resilience, and vision while fostering meaningful connections that uplift and empower our local community, creating a legacy of inspiration for generations to come,” Szabo said.

Emiratia • When: August 28, 4pm to 7pm

• Where: Raffles The Palm Dubai

