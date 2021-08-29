The restaurant lines up healthy and nutritious meals for that morning energy boost

We all know that we shouldn’t skip breakfast – it’s the meal that gives us the energy to kick-start our day. Yet, some of us give it a miss. Maybe because we can’t be bothered to whip up something quick, or we aren’t skilled enough to cook a decent dish, or we just don’t have the time for it.

For those people, French Bakery has created a scrumptious breakfast menu packed with healthy, nutritious choices as well as deliciously decadent indulgences. Whatever you are looking for - whether it’s a massive breakfast fry-up or a simple avocado toast – you are sure to find it on the menu.

So what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest French Bakery to pick and choose from a vast array of options that will charge you up for the day ahead.

Here are some of the great choices they offer.

Eggs all the way!

If eggs make your world go round, then you have come to the right place. From the traditional English breakfast to a spicy Shakshuka with poached eggs, tomato sauce, onion and garlic, you will be spoilt for choice.

Start your morning with French Bakery’s brunch staple - the eggs Benedict. Resting on a delightful mini English muffin topped with turkey, spinach and mushrooms and crowned with Hollandaise sauce, this eggs Benedict is to die for.

Or go for the famous croque madame that consists of brioche bread infused with Emmental cheese, turkey and topped with a golden fried egg.

Infused with yellow, red and green capsicum, mushroom and tomatoes, this golden omelette Marseille will tempt you with its wholesome goodness.

The health-conscious eater can’t go wrong with French Bakery’s avocado protein tartine, which comes with slices of protein bread topped with cream cheese, mashed avocado, and a delicately boiled egg, complete with oranges, banana, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and sesame seeds.

Baker’s specialties

Not one for a heavy breakfast? Don’t worry, choose from French Bakery’s assortment of baked goods and pastries all made with premium ingredients. Opt for its freshly baked, golden and flaky croissants filled with diverse flavours such as cheese, zaatar, almond or chocolate.

Or pick up the blueberry or apricot Danish, or raisin roll.

It’s no surprise that French Bakery is known for its bread across Dubai, be it the almond cranberry loaf, country loaf, cereal loaf or the diabetic loaf. Spice things up with some Mediterranean focaccia bread or a traditional German loaf. Whatever you need, French Bakery has it all.

Sweet temptations

French Bakery’s bakers have handcrafted a variety of sweet desserts that will guarantee to put a smile on your face. Indulge in the wide selection of chocolate-flavoured cakes, or try the fruity tropical cake. Bite into vibrant flavours of traditional French macarons and many more sweet delights.

A breakfast or brunch menu isn’t complete without French toast. French Bakery’s classic, soft and sweet version comes with three slices of freshly baked brioche bread drizzled in maple syrup and icing sugar, with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauce on the side, and is served with raspberries, strawberries and blueberries.

If French toast doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, French Bakery has a variety of other delicacies such as Snickers cake, Opera cake, millefeuille hazelnut, tiramisu, and baked cheesecake.

Looking for an extraordinary cake for your intimate moments and celebrations? Well, French Bakery is known for having the best cakes in Dubai. Its signature cakes include a wide selection of sweet flavours such as chocolate fudge, marble cake and carrot cake. To make things more special you can even customise a cake to your liking by choosing the flavour, shape and size.

Craving cake? Order online

If all these talk of delicious bites is making you hungry, it’s time you set out for your nearest French Bakery outlet. With branches in Satwa, Mamzar, Healthcare City, Sufouh, Silicon Oasis, Nad El Sheba, and Hessa Street, French Bakery is now planning to expand its reach across Dubai.

And if you don’t want to step out from the comfort of your home but are craving a bite of French Bakery’s decadent cakes, you can order them online for home delivery.