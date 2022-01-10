Image Credit: Supplied

For those who have lived in Dubai for a while, hearing about insane giveaways and eye-popping competition prizes becomes par for the course. Nothing much shocks anymore. Right? Wrong.

This Dubai Shopping Festival, there’s a Grand Prize up for grabs like no other. How do you fancy winning a gorgeous, one-bedroom apartment in Madinat Jumeirah Living?

All you need to do is purchase an item on the popular Idealz.com shopping e-commerce site for just Dh100 and you’ll be entered in the DSF Grand Prize draw to win. That’s right – you could become a homeowner for the price of lunch. Only in the UAE!

One of Dubai’s biggest retail success stories, Idealz.com was launched in 2017 with the aim to convert a traditional shopping experience into an opportunity to give back to consumers and change lives for the better. The unique shopping site stacks its self-branded products into campaigns with limited quantity items that are attached to luxury prizes. There are five campaign categories to select from: cash and gold, jewellery and watches, cars, electronics, and lifestyle.

With each Idealz product bought, the customer is awarded a complimentary coupon to the select prize draw it is tied to. Today, the homegrown e-commerce concept has customers in more than 130 countries and has given away over Dh80 million worth of prizes to customers, which include Mercedes G63s, Suzuki Jimnys, Nissan Patrols, other cars from Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, VIP license plates, furnished apartments, luxury watches, and over thousands of electronics bundles, to name just a few.

The Dubai-based app has gained a loyal following – both local and international – and has transformed the lives of many through its unique formula that goes way beyond regular discounts and promotions.

During the 27th edition of DSF, Idealz.com is getting ready to hand over a luxurious new apartment in Madinat Jumeirah Living.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah, right across the road from the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah, this is one of the hottest developments in Dubai with the first phase selling out in a matter of hours. The gorgeous property is valued at Dh1.7 million.

“This is undoubtedly the most exciting campaign we have launched to date," says Jad Toubayly, Founder & CEO of Idealz. "While this is the second time an apartment is being given away as a prize on the platform, this time the proposition is a lot more powerful – become a homeowner for just Dh100.

“We believe it’s a prize that will definitely change the life of the winner for the better. It’s the perfect way to kick-start the latest era of tourism to Dubai and to put Dubai on the radar of shoppers across the world. This DSF also marks the continuation of Idealz’s long-term exclusive partnership with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE).”

DSF has been enlivening the emirate's perfect winters with unforgettable fun for all ages. Residents and visitors alike look forward to retail therapy from international and homegrown brands, as well as live entertainment and pop-up thrills for shoppers, foodies, and families across the city. From themed outdoor markets and new chances to win life-changing prizes to the best deals at world-class attractions, DSF is a fantastic way to kick off the festive season.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, says: “Inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city has always exceeded expectations when organising festivals and events. With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we've rolled out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting Expo 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee.

“As the longest-running and most successful shopping festival of its kind, we extend our deepest gratitude to our retailers and partners for their continued support to DSF, as we work even more closely with them this year to ensure that the festival once again provides one of the best shopping experiences and creates many memorable Dubai moments for residents belonging to over 200 nationalities and global travellers.”

And who knows, this year you could be handed the keys to a luxurious new Jumeirah property.

A dream lifestyle at Madinat Jumeirah Living

Madinat Jumeirah Living is an exclusive development located in aspirational Jumeirah, opposite the iconic Burj Al Arab 5-star hotel. Nestled amongst a vibrant landscape with direct and uninterrupted full sea views, the 60-building development is a stunning resort destination.

This pedestrian-centric, environmentally friendly area has been designed with safety at its heart, limiting car access to designated drop-off areas, basement and visitor parking – while creating a peaceful living environment with the absence of traffic and ambient noise.

The serene open spaces provide areas for active and relaxed recreation, while interconnected pathways lead residents on a journey of discovery and surprises at every corner. Truly a dream lifestyle!

The low-down on the bonkers DSF Grand Prize – and how you can win

● The campaign is the official Grand Prize of Dubai Shopping Festival 2022

● The price to enter the campaign is just Dh100

● The campaign is open to participants from all over the world, not just the UAE

● There is no limit to the number of entries per person

● The draw of the campaign will be held live in public and aired on national TV

● The winner will be drawn by an official from DFRE

● The maximum draw date for the campaign is May 30