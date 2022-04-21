Ramadan is one of the most cherished times of the year, bringing with it reflection, renewed faith and peace. It's also the season for family reunions and iftar parties.

One of the UAE’s first malls, Al Ghurair Centre has pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable time for all. Whether you are planning an iftar at one of its fabulous restaurants or looking for something gorgeous to wear to get-togethers, Al Ghurair Centre has just the right thing.

Image Credit: Supplied

"As a fashion retailer Ramadan has always been a special time for us," says Ali Khalil, General Manager at Hanayen. "This year is particularly important as it comes after two years of pandemic restrictions. We as a brand are more focused and vibrant and have had the time to create our biggest collection yet. And we expect a great response from our customers.”

Hanayen has made a conscious effort this year to create a diverse collection keeping in mind irreplaceable classics as well as modern designs. "This season we offer modern silhouettes mixed with classic cuts in bright and pastel shades," he says. "There is a need to be more colourful now. Previously, it was predominantly black and white with light pastel shades in classic cuts, but this year we see colours moving in with sharper silhouettes." Customers can get up to 75 per cent off on selected items at Hanayen this Ramadan.

It’s not just the local brands that have come up with Ramadan collections. Global brands are increasingly offering dedicated lines for the holy month.

“Over recent years, brands have become more inclusive to Ramadan traditions by offering modest clothing as compared to former years where not much attention was spent on clothing for Muslim women,” says Jonathan Fernandes, Marketing Executive at Forever 21, Al Ghurair Centre.

Image Credit: Supplied

For this Ramadan, Forever 21 has up its sleeve a range of new styles, collections and unique silhouettes.

Also up for grabs are a variety of collections - from on-trend fashion for the entire family to homeware, beauty products, and accessories - at Centrepoint, which is celebrating the holy month under the theme Together is Everything reflecting the ethos of this diverse market. “Our Ramadan collection this year is different as it fits our customers’ needs not only during Ramadan but all year-long," says Anda Dalati, Deputy General Manager - Marketing at Centrepoint, Al Ghurair Centre. "Centrepoint provides you with glittery, modest fashion from Splash, timelessly stylish footwear from Shoemart, delightful new baby collection for your little ones from Babyshop, and calligraphy-themed home decor from Lifestyle."

F&B outlets at Al Ghurair Centre too have geared up for this Ramadan with much gusto.

Image Credit: Supplied

"We have extended our operational hours until 1 am as people enjoy going to cafes after iftar and spending time with friends," says Sajan Alex, Vice President of Tablez Food Company that runs Bloomsbury’s. "Since we can have full seating capacity this year, we have curated special Ramadan meal offers at highly competitive prices to attract more customers."

Customers opting for Bloomsbury’s Ramadan meals are served a three-course affair consisting of a soup, main dish and dessert, all for only for Dh45. “We always put emphasis on being versatile, be it food options or the price that customer pays,” he adds. “And we strive hard to cater to the requirements of customers with varied buying capacities.”

The cafe has also made Ramadan gifting easier this year with a range of special hampers. "We have opted for sugar-free and healthy options for Ramadan gifting and have tried to be cost-effective. Health on a budget is one thing we are trying to highlight.”

Al Ghurair Centre has also served up some special activities for mall visitors this Ramadan. Take part in the Snap and Win competition where you click selfies featuring one of the centre’s three Ramadan installations and post them on Instagram tagging @alghuraircentre with #TheCentre to stand a chance to win a Tissot watch every week courtesy of Rivoli Group. The competition runs until the end of Ramadan.

Image Credit: Supplied

You can also visit the Rivoli Group stand at the central atrium until May 15 to participate in its Scratch and Win campaign to win amazing discounts and get a cashback up to 100 per cent on Tissot.

Last but not least, don’t miss out on the Eid Al Fitr Spend and Win campaign hosted by Dubai Shopping Malls Group starting from April 22 and running until the second day of Eid, where customers spending Dh100 or more get a chance to win up to Dh200,000 in cash as Eidiya. A total of 46 winners stand to gain cash prizes of Dh3,000, Dh5,000 and Dh10,000.

An impressive array of offers Al Ghurair Centre’s F&B outlets and fashion retailers have an array of discounts on offer for customers. Sweet deals include sales of up to 50-70 per cent off at Adidas. Mix and match two items for Dh300 or buy-two-get-one free on women's collection at Springfield. Flormar offers a part sale of up to 25-50 per cent off. Get a flat 50 per cent off on Ramadan exclusive diamond collection at Lifestyle Fine Jewelry. Or pick up five jewellery pieces of your choice for just Dh49 at Lovisa.

When it comes to F&B offers, you are spoiled for choice.

Denny’s has a Ramadan set menu for just Dh69 that includes lentil soup as starters and a choice of one of its famous main courses. For dessert, enjoy a stack of its fluffy berry pancakes.

Indulge in a flavourful iftar at Wingstop with Savory Chicken Wings for just Dh2.

The specially curated iftar set menu at Farsi starts at Dh50.

Manoushe Street’s offers include Ramadan Manoushe Meal (choice of Manoushe, vegetable plate and drink served with complimentary dates), Ramadan Super Saver (choice of a mighty wrap with a side and drink served with complimentary dates) and Ramadan bundles – a wrap box and Manakeesh box for Dh8 each.

Feast on The Big Feast at McDonald’s for a limited time for Dh30, which includes a signature burger, spicy McChicken, nuggets, your choice of drink, and a choco pie.

Irresistible offers at Jollibee include Ramadan meals starting at Dh30. Also bringing you the real deal: The one and only Peach Mango Pie has finally made it to #TheCentre. Meals include Chickenjoy/spaghetti, Chicken burger or Burgersteak, Peach Mango Pie and drink.

Other retailers also have Ramadan discounts on offer. Get a free eye test at Rivoli Eyezone and pick up a frame for just Dh299 or choose a blue-cut lend frame for only Dh349.

Shop for Dh350 at The Face Shop and get a Reed Diffuser for free along with a complimentary skin analysis service.

Dr. Nutrition has a variety of offers including cashback up to 100 per cent for customers who take weight loss packages and achieve 12 per cent weight loss within 30 days, along with discounts up to 50 per cent on packages and buy-one-get-one deal on selected products.

And Minutes is offering a 20 per cent discount on customised engraving on gifts and personal items.

