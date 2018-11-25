Dubai: Time was when mothers and fathers took their infants for a walk, in a stroller or just in their arms, and every visual, aural and olfactory input was a human input or a gift of Nature. Parents cooed to them, described to them the sights and sounds as they passed by them and the baby, as experts who study the minds of little ones will tell you, was comforted, delighted, entertained, informed and educated in some deep-down baby cognition way that actually began back in the womb when as an embryonic entity, it was already absorbing sounds and tones and inflections faster than a dry sponge.