New opening comes more than two years after Dubai’s first smart station

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the Dubai Police is keen to realize Dubai leadership's visions through extending the "Smart Police Station" project, which had proved successful in providing unmanned services reaching a wide range of customers. "This extraordinary, unique and pioneering project has grabbed the attention of police and security institutions around the world, as they seek to replicate the experience in their countries," Maj-Gen Al Marri said.

Dubai: The first smart police station in Dubai Design District was inaugurated on Thursday by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police. The station is also the seventh smart police station in Dubai.

“Under directives from our leaders to adopt smart police stations to reach all members of the public [and] provide best smart services for their happiness, the new station in Dubai Design District will give services round the clock,” Major General Al Merri said.

The station offers 27 key services and 33 sub-services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as community services ranging from getting a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

The services can be accessed in six different languages without human intervention.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District, said, “We are delighted to welcome the first Smart Police Station to d3 which will provide our business partners with round-the-clock access to key services. It embodies Dubai’s transformation into one of the world’s smartest cities and shows how we continually develop our infrastructure to improve ease of doing business so our thriving design community can continue to create and innovate.”

