Dubai: The first smart police station in Dubai Design District was inaugurated on Thursday by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police. The station is also the seventh smart police station in Dubai.
“Under directives from our leaders to adopt smart police stations to reach all members of the public [and] provide best smart services for their happiness, the new station in Dubai Design District will give services round the clock,” Major General Al Merri said.
The station offers 27 key services and 33 sub-services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as community services ranging from getting a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.
The services can be accessed in six different languages without human intervention.
Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District, said, “We are delighted to welcome the first Smart Police Station to d3 which will provide our business partners with round-the-clock access to key services. It embodies Dubai’s transformation into one of the world’s smartest cities and shows how we continually develop our infrastructure to improve ease of doing business so our thriving design community can continue to create and innovate.”
List of services
- Traffic fines payment
- Good-conduct certificate
- Home security
- Police leaders at your service
- Traffic status certificate
- Reissuing traffic accident report
- Pay impound fees
- Verify driver
- Labour complaint
- Lost-and-found items
- Lost-item certificate
- File criminal complaint
- Certificate-TWIMC
- Detainee visit request
- Police report inquiry
- Report crime
- Tourist security
- Vehicle inspection request
- Application status
- Heart patient service
- Social support in family violence cases
- Police museum tour
- Feedback
- Source: Dubai Police