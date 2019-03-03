Antony Papandreou, Head Roaster if Nightjar, has been bitten by the Dubai bug: to be better than everyone else. He sees his trip to the Netherlands as a way to compare Nightjar, which sits in Alserkal Avenue, to the trends rippling through the rest of the world. “Dubai is bit of an isolated market at times so when you come to a place like Amsterdam which has a very exciting coffee scene, we can basically compare ourselves and our company with what other companies around the world do. It’s also a great opportunity to touch base with machine manufacturers, different producers with different equipment just to see if we can be improving on what we are doing in Dubai,” he explains.