Dubai: “Magicians and entrepreneurs have the same mindset. Both rely on the impossible future, and suddenly it's come true.”

These were the words of Adam Cheyer, co-founder of the intelligent voice assistant app Siri and Viv labs, at Coders HQ in Dubai.

Cheyer, the founding member and the first developer at Change.org, the world’s largest petition platform, was addressing a session that believing one has a dream, a clear vision, and then seeking this dream is the way to succeed.

“People, entrepreneurs must strive to try what is new,” he said.

Cheyer shared his vision and his journey in founding digital platforms, which touched millions of lives and enhanced the utilisation of most devices. He pointed out the importance of forward-thinking, a clear roadmap, and continuous research about data, noting, “The secret is we build a platform based on data.”

“It is also important to follow up with how people use devices. That will contribute to developing my digital platform as a founder and designing fast and innovative solutions for challenges, stating, “What is the point of devices if it is not making my life easier than before. Each entrepreneur has to think of five projects, create three prototypes and choose two of them to succeed,” he added.

Cheyer has a proven track record of innovation in business, having worked at research labs, startups and some of the largest technology companies in the world, bringing ideas to market to impact hundreds of millions of people positively. He is also one of the top global speakers in AI and technology. He is also an award-winning magician, having performed for millions on TV and heads of state.

The Coders HQ “get inspired” initiative aims to host distinguished and successful talents, great minds as well as inspirational speakers in the digital and technology field from around the world to share their success stories and leading experiences with the community.