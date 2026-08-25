Shopping rush picks up across UAE ahead of Onam celebrations

LuLu rolls out festive essentials, 25-plus types of payasam and pre-booking for Onasadhya
Onam shopping has gathered pace across the UAE as the Malayali community makes final preparations for the festive celebrations.
From banana leaves, fresh flowers and vegetables for the traditional sadhya to Onakkodi and festive treats, shoppers are heading to stores for last-minute purchases, making this one of the busiest periods of the season for retailers catering to the community.
“Onam in the Gulf is more than a one-day celebration, with the festive season continuing for several weeks," said Salim M.A., Director of Global Operations, LuLu. "We have ensured a steady supply of Onam essentials at fair prices throughout the season, so expatriates can celebrate with the traditions, flavours and festive spirit of home.”
To meet the surge in demand, LuLu has set up dedicated Onam markets across its UAE stores, offering a wide range of festive essentials sourced from Kerala. The retailer has brought more than 2,500 tonnes of perishables and Onam essentials to Gulf markets through chartered flights, regular air cargo and sea shipments.
The seasonal range includes banana leaves, flowers, fruits and vegetables, coconuts, pappadams, groceries, payasam ingredients and other products traditionally associated with Onam celebrations.
Pre-bookings are also under way for LuLu’s traditional Onasadhya, prepared this year under the culinary guidance of renowned sadhya specialist Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri and celebrity chef Suresh Pillai.
The festive meal features 24 dishes, including two varieties of payasam, and can be pre-booked at stores or online. Customers who pre-order the sadhya at LuLu stores will also receive 600 Happiness Points.
Payasam, an integral part of the traditional Onam feast, is also taking centre stage this season, with a special Payasam Mela featuring more than 25 varieties across LuLu stores.
Alongside traditional favourites, the selection includes jackfruit, mango, dates, tender coconut, Navaratna, chocolate, paneer-pistachio and carrot payasam, bringing together both classic and contemporary flavours.
The festive shopping rush extends beyond food, with demand also picking up for Onakkodi, the tradition of wearing new clothes during Onam. LuLu Fashion Stores have rolled out dedicated festive collections for men, women and children, featuring a mix of traditional and contemporary attire.
As part of the seasonal promotion, shoppers spending Dh200 can receive a Dh50 discount, with additional offers available on selected bank cards.
A range of Onam-themed competitions, cultural activities and celebrations are also being organised as part of the festive season, adding to the celebratory atmosphere across stores and community spaces.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.