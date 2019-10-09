DUBAI Choithrams shoppers will be entitled to a free specialist consultation and x-ray mammogram this month, thanks to a partnership between the retailer, Procter & Gamble and Zulekha Hospital. Any shopper who visits Choithrams this month and spends Dh70 on any P&G brand will be offered the chance to sign up for an appointment, at no cost, at either Zulekha Hospital in Dubai or Sharjah. The month-long campaign is open to both women and men. Zulekha Hospital’s ‘Pink It Now’ breast cancer awareness campaign, which promotes awareness and prevention of the disease, has run for eight years. The healthcare provider has held free screenings and consultations for over 10,000 women. This year the campaign focusses on spreading greater awareness on the incidence of the disease in men, its early detection and management.