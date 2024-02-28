Fashion aficionados are marking their calendars for a stylish affair as SHEIN, the renowned global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, unveils its exclusive pre-Ramadan pop-up store at Deerfields Mall. Scheduled for March 1-3, this event marks SHEIN's first pop-up in Abu Dhabi since 2019, promising a three-day extravaganza of fashion and lifestyle indulgence.
The pop-up store will offer a wide array of affordable, high-quality collections and styles to suit every fashion preference, catering to women, kids, men, and home decor enthusiasts alike. From Ramadan-themed women's clothing and festive Eid Al-Fitr attire to day-to-day wear, modest outfits, sporty and casual apparel, wedding collections, and even maternity fashion, the store will feature a diverse range of options.
Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to exploring SHEIN's renowned sub-brands, including MOTF, the premium sub-brand; Luvlette, offering comfy and chic sleepwear; Dazy, inspired by Korean style; Romwe, known for its edgy and colourful selections; and Cozy Cub, which offers adorable options for infants.
Discounts in-store and online
In celebration of this special occasion, SHEIN will be offering an exclusive 25 per cent discount on everything in the store, available only at the pop-up location. This presents a unique opportunity for fashion lovers to update their wardrobes with the latest trends at unbeatable prices.
For those unable to visit the store in person, SHEIN is also offering an 18 per cent discount code, valid for online purchases until March 31. Customers can use the code 18MAR to enjoy discounts across all SHEIN products.
The pop-up store will be open from 10am to 12am on all three days, providing ample time for visitors to explore and shop. Share your experiences and fashion finds using the official event hashtag #RamadanFaSHEIN.
To learn more about SHEIN and its offerings, visit Ar.shein.com