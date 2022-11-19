SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, has launched four new collections to celebrate the biggest shopping season of the year with its highly anticipated Black Friday sales.

As part of the #SHEINforall brand commitment, the new collections cater to diverse style personalities and preferences. Chic selections can be mixed and matched for endless trendy looks – whether you’re looking to splurge on a wardrobe refresh for yourself, or shopping ahead for the holiday season’s gift-list.

Plus, deep discounts of up to 90 per cent across select SHEIN products means you can bag a bargain across women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, shoes, bags, beauty, home decor, and everything in between – all without breaking the bank.

Read on to find fashion inspiration for the upcoming season, discover irresistible deals, and catch the biggest price drops across select SHEIN products.

SHEIN x Shahad Collection

Image Credit: Supplied

Inspired by influencer Shahad Hassan’s simple yet classy style, this bespoke collection is hand-picked for today’s modern, trendy women. Elegant modestwear, with relaxed and feminine silhouettes, is sure to complement any wardrobe without compromising on coverage or comfort. Versatile fashion aesthetics diversify the structure of flowy co-ord sets, full-length dresses, Arabian clothing, and waist-structured suits. Fall and winter fabrics like satin, wool, and velvet offer soft yet stretchy textures, while vibrant shades pink, red, yellow, and green allow fashionistas to express their unique individuality.

SHEIN x Roaa Collection

Image Credit: Supplied

TV presenter and influencer Roaa Alsabban exudes confidence and feminine power in fashionable, edgy, and bold styles. Her collaboration with SHEIN features on-trend urban apparel, specially curated with layered outfits that can be mixed and matched for any setting. Modern tailoring, archetype shapes, and bold prints offer a causal, comfortable, and elevated street-style.

Dress to Impress

Image Credit: Supplied

Add a pop of colour, sparkle and shine to upcoming festive parties with SHEIN’s all-new Dress to Impress collection. Sparkling sequins, bright colours, and statement prints effortlessly combine with puff sleeves, cinched waists, and hints of sequins, fur and glitter for the perfect party dresses.

SHEIN Modely

Image Credit: Supplied

SHEIN’s Modely collection is dedicated to the strong, confident and graceful women of the Middle East. The latest range finds its inspiration in the sophisticated styles of leading influencers Leen Marjan, Marmar Moda, and Reta Mohamad. The pieces embody a classic, elegant and romantic look under three themes: Elegant Weekend, Colour Aesthetics, and Light Banquet. Unique textures of silky velvets breathe life into the flowy silhouettes, while jewel, gem, and metallic finishes add a refined touch.

Shop the Black Friday deals now

The SHEIN Black Friday Sale is the perfect chance to save big with up to 90 per cent discounts on your next purchase. Discover some of the lowest prices of the year across select women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, shoes, bags, beauty, and home decor. Plus, enjoy flash sales, lucky draws, limited-time free shipping offers, and fun games for a chance to win millions of SHEIN points.