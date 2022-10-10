SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, hosted its first-ever kids fashion show to foster greater inclusivity for children with autism. The event was hosted in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Maharat Learning Center, the UAE’s first institute for applied behavioural analysis (ABA) therapy, as part of an ongoing CSR campaign under the umbrella of Powered by Love. The campaign will culminate in SHEIN donating $40,000 to the Center, following participation from the community.

The evening of fun and fashion aimed to promote positive self-image for children of determination, empowering them with increased confidence as they modelled the latest looks from SHEIN’s all-new kidswear collection. Three distinct themes from the collection were on display: The Artist in You, featuring creative pieces in collaboration with inspiring artists from across the world; Trendsetter, with chic and trendy styles perfect for the cooler season; and Family Twinning, for the whole family to match in fashionable style. Each category featured a variety of designs in neutral and soft tones. You can check out the collection.

Image Credit: Supplied

Children found creative ways to incorporate their unique personalities into their runway performances, amidst applause from a cheering audience of leading influencers and social media personalities. Guests also enjoyed a thrilling magic show, exciting dance routines, and live musical concerts.

Image Credit: Supplied

“We are delighted to collaborate with SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, for its first-ever Kids Fashion Show as part of the Dubai Fashion Season – Fall/Winter Collection campaign,” says Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment. “The highly awaited fashion show, which featured three newly designed collections showcased by 23 models and children of determination, was an exciting and integral element of our event programme. SHEIN’s belief that everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion, reflected in their Powered by Love initiative that increases awareness of autism, fits perfectly in the inclusive nature of the Dubai Fashion Season. We look forward to the further development of our partnership.”

Dr Hebah Shata, CEO of Maharat Learning Center, adds, “Early intervention for children facing autism is the key to improving their learning, communication, social skills and brain development. It is the most effective method of treatment, especially in the first six years of a child’s life. I thank SHEIN for their support in spreading awareness about autism. Partnerships like this are crucial to building a cohesive, safe and inclusive society.”

The initiative is aligned with SHEIN’s ongoing partnership with Maharat Learning Center, with the objective to equip children facing autism spectrum disorder, as well as their parents and caregivers, with the tools, knowledge and platforms they need to achieve their full potential and better integrate within the wider community. Highlights from the show will be featured in a community social media drive, inviting followers to like the photos from October 13-30 to show their support as SHEIN donates $40,000 to the Center.