Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday offered his condolences on the death of Sheikha Hana bint Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi, wife of Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Khadim, at Al Tela’a area in Sharjah.
Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace, and to grant solace and patience to her family.
Sharjah Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi; Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority; and Sheikh Muhammad bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Labour Standards Development Authority.