Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has encouraged the UAE people to innovate to stay ahead of the curve.
In the latest in a series of his weekly Instagram Flashes of Leadership videos, Sheikh Mohammed said: “If we look at innovations worldwide, we will find that they were born out of necessity. Whenever there is a need, there is an innovation, but we should not wait for a reason to innovate,”.
The Dubai Ruler goes on to add: “We must have a foresight. We all have our individual visions and goals to achieve and when we move closer to our goals, our visions stretch to new horizons”.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded his video with an inspirational wisdom saying: “Innovate or risk extinction”.
Sheikh Mohammed launched the #FlashesofLeadership on his Instagram account to share part of his life, practical experiences, and leadership vision with the public.
He keeps sharing inspirational quotes and anecdotes on social media platforms.