Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, has announced the starting of a project to establish the first ready-made garments (RMG) factory for kids wear in Egypt.
The project, to be implemented by the Egypt Network for Integrated Development under the United Nations Development Programme, will require an estimated $605,000 (around Dh2.2 million) to set up.
It will be spread across a 500-square-metre area located in close proximity to women’s homes in the Upper Egyptian district of Qena Governorate.
2130people will benefit from the project at the community level
The project aims to create 142 direct jobs for women and youth, as well as 284 indirect jobs in the RMG sector. The total number of beneficiaries at the community level is estimated at over 2,130, thereby enabling the social and workforce integration of women and unemployed youth in the country. The project will also enable the export of 100 per cent Egypt-made products to other countries across the world.
Mariam Al Hammadi, director of the TBHF, said: “In line with the vision of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness [Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and] the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the TBHF, the organisation is committed to helping those in need and creating a better world for everyone, which is not possible if women are not given equal opportunities to grow. With this project, we affirm our strong belief in progress of women as for a sustainable and successful society.”
She added, “We talk of women empowerment but you cannot uplift women unless they have access to health services, quality education and enough job opportunities. Apart from providing an earning platform for women, we hope that, with this project, we will be able to support women by opening [up the] scope of further growth and development for them. This project will have long-term benefits and will uphold TBHF’s vision of supporting women and members of society to contribute to a bright future.”