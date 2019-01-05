Shaikh Fahim said: “Being among you all at the New Delhi World Book Fair, a major calendar event in the publishing world, I know we have come a long way in realising the Sharjah Ruler’s vision of bringing cultures together through books and knowledge exchange. I thank National Book Trust for offering us the ‘guest of honour’ privilege, recognising Sharjah’s leading role in the Arab region’s cultural renaissance. We are excited to turn this opportunity into a memorable literary and cultural feast straight from the heart of Sharjah and the UAE, for all of the book fair’s participants and visitors.”