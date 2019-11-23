A police car in Sharjah. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: A 16-year-old Jordanian boy died on the spot after he jumped off the fourth floor of his building in Al Qassimyah area in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon. Initial investigation by the police revealed that he committed suicide after an alleged heated argument with his father.

The teenager has been identified as R.J, the eldest of three siblings.

Early investigation by police officers from Al Gharb station suggests the boy jumped from the balcony of his family flat, following which eyewitnesses rushed to the scene to help. Bystanders also called the police and ambulance.

Police investigations revealed that the boy was spending time with his friends on Thursday outside his house and when he returned home late by 4am, his father allegedly hit him.

The father is alleged to slapped him on the road, the boy’s mother told the police.

The teenager, who was upset, went to their apartment and later jumped to his death from the balcony.

Meanwhile, an official at Al Kuwaiti Hospital told Gulf News that the boy was bleeding from his ear and nose and had no sign for life when he was brought to the hospital.

The body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Police, meanwhile, have confirmed that the parents are being questioned.