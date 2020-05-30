One of three cars swept away in Wadi Al Helo, in which four people died, on May 26 Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday, offered condolences over phone call to Fahad Al Matrousi on the death of his two children who died after their car was swept away by flood waters in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah on May 26.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences on the loss of the two children, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest of their souls in peace in paradise and to grant patience and solace to Al Matroushi family.

On May 26, Four people, including two children, were found dead after three cars were swept away in a flash flood in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah emirate just inland from Fujairah.

The children, a one-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, both siblings named Mathayel and Omar Al Matroushi, were found dead, after their elder brother Khalifa, aged eight, and father, Fahad, age unknown, were both rescued by helicopter.

Fahad Al Matroushi seen here speaking to Sheikh Sultan lost two children in the flood Image Credit: Supplied

Two men aged 25 and 37 were also found dead from a separate vehicle, where a third man was also rescued.