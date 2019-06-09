Road accidents are often caused by speeding drivers. (Image for illustration purposes only.) Image Credit: File photo

Sharjah: As many as seven accidents were recorded during the Eid holidays and resulted in serious and moderate injuries to several people, police said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department, said the accidents were caused by speeding, lack of sufficient space between vehicles and lack of attention.

Meanwhile, police processed 38,948 calls, including emergency, criminal reports, traffic reports or non-emergency.

Colonel Jasem Bin Hada, Director-General of the Central Operations Room, said though his cadres are highly qualified and trained to categorise and respond to all kinds of reports, the public should dial 999 only in case of “urgent and serious issues”.

“The Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police was alert all the time to provide the best police services as swiftly as possible,” he said.