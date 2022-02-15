Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 25,000 bicycles and motorbikes over the past three years, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said on Monday .
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi told the Direct Line programme broadcasted live on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio that 20,000 bicycles and 5,000 motorcycles were seized from people who were going through waste bins to collect material such as paper, cartons, metallic objects and plastics and selling them to companies. Most of them were seized from industrial areas.
Police cooperated with Bee’ah environment company to destroy these bicycles and motorbikes to make sure they would not be used again on the road.
Beggars deported
Maj Gen Al Shamsi also revealed that 380 beggars and illegal vendors were arrested and deported from Sharjah in 2021. Police provided them with air tickets to their home countries.
Police warned residents to refrain from dealing with beggars, saying they are taking advantage of people’s sympathy during the COVID-19 pandemic and as Ramadan approaches.
Police have increased patrols on the streets to combat mendicancy.
Members of the public were also urged to report beggars through hotlines 901 or 80040 or through Guard service via Sharjah Police’s website.
Rider arrested
Maj Gen Al Shamsi also mentioned that police seized 13 bikes between February 8 to 13 in Al Rahmanya area as residents of the area had complaints that these bikes were causing annoyance.
He said a young bike rider causing annoyance in the neighborhood had fled when he saw police patrols. Police tracked him down and reached his house. The father of the rider allowed police to enter the house, who arrested the boy and seized the bike.