Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command on Sunday started receiving visitors to comprehensive police stations at 30 per cent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.
Stations had previously only been open for criminal cases, traffic accidents and important issues.
Colonel Yusuf Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, said: “The reopening of police stations by 30 per cent, comes within the framework of interim steps taken by Sharjah Police, to reopen its facilities after stopping during the last period due to the coronavirus (Covid 19).”
Colonel bin Harmoul pointed out that Sharjah Police has put in place a number of preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all, including the provision of sterilisers, thermal monitoring when entering the centres, the wearing of facemasks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Col. Bin Harmoul said that Sharjah Police is keen to commit to providing its services in accordance with the best standards, which meet the expectations of customers, and take into account the maintenance of their safety, health and saving their time through the speed of completion of all transactions, whether requiring visiting of police stations, and their various facilities, or which continue to be completed through the smart applications of the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Sharjah Police.