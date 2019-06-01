Sharjah: Good news for vehicle owners in Sharjah — now you can speed up car registration or renewal process with a new smart kiosk-based service which placed in Sahara Centre.

The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing in Sharjah placed the device, called ‘Sahl’, Arabic for ‘easy’, in Sahara Centre to facilitate quick traffic services for vehicle owners.

The device provides three basic services: issuance of fresh vehicle registration card or getting a replacement card within two minutes.

It also allows for payment of traffic fines, like what’s already being practised in other emirates.

Colonel Ali Al Bazoud, Deputy Director General of Central Operations and Director of Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, said that the Sharjah Police are keen to improve government services to the public in line with the Ministry of Interior’s objectives.

The ‘Sahl’ device has been launched earlier at the Sharjah Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, allowing customers to speed up car registration renewal or getting replacement card or payment of the fines by themselves — and pay by credit or debit card, he said.

The renewal of vehicle’s registration service requires prior completion of the technical tests and insurance renewal before applying for the service on the ‘Sahl’, he said.