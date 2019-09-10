Official says they want to curb rising number of thefts in the emirate

Sharjah Police distribute leaflets to motorists in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An anti-theft campaign was launched by police in Sharjah on Tuesday as part of a safe neighbourhood initiative, which was launched in August and will run till October.

The campaign will focus on Sharjah’s central and eastern regions and Al Nahda area.

A team from the Community Police Department distributed awareness leaflets to residents and motorists in Al Nahda area in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu) and posted audio-visual clips on social media accounts of Sharjah Police.

Brigadier Arif Bin Hudaib, director of media and public relations department at Sharjah Police, said the campaign aims to raise the sense of security among residents and make the UAE one of the best countries in terms of security and safety.

Sharjah Police called on citizens and residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious, threatening behaviour, theft or other negative episodes.

Safety tips