Sharjah: The The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command has launched a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan “Slow and Overtake Safely”.
The campaign aims to spread traffic awareness among motorists and the need to adhere to lane discipline, not to swerve sudddenly or overtake incorrectly.
The department recorded 458 violations since the beginning of 2022 until February this year as against 661 violations during the same period last year.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at Sharjah Police, said: “The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police is keen to intensify its traffic campaigns which aim to educate community members and reduce traffic accidents which result in deaths and severe injuries."