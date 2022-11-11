Sharjah: The Sharjah International Book Fair on Friday continued to have stellar line up of events with variety of activities and visits by dignitaries and superstars.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) received Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities. They discussed the deep and historical relationship between the two countries at the Sharjah Expo.

The two officials also explored opportunities to strengthen cultural cooperation and exchange between the emirate and various cultural and arts institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The unique and artistically created design of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities pavilion at SIBF 2022 attracted a high footfall during the 12-day cultural event. The sheer curtain of soft gold created using pencils dipped in a gold colour reflects the rich titles in the pavilion spanning various genres and fields.

There is plenty to enjoy for all age groups at the Sharjah International Book Fair

Cryto at SIBF

With cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies influencing markets worldwide, SIBF 2022 is educating visitors on digital currency with a plethora of titles at the 12-day fair, as well as discussions and workshops on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and bitcoins, among others.

A choice of books geared to all levels of financial understanding are available at the book fair, which runs at Expo Centre Sharjah until November 13.

Crypto Trader for one teaches on real-life trades and strategies of a successful cryptocurrency. Author Glen Goodman talks about how he made huge profits trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and more. Goodman reveals all his trading strategies, the proven methods and the rules that made him one of the most followed traders.

Creativity at SIBF

‘Building Puppets and Masks’ workshop saw a good amount of creativity shown. A pair of scissors, some glue, paper cut-outs of black moustache, green eyes, pink circles, yellow triangles, feathers, glitter, stickers, and so much more was laid out before participants commenced their activity. There was enough material to inspire children to create whatever it is that takes their fancy.

Meet a bunch of talented artists

A talented ‘Speed Painter’, dressed in a three-piece suit caked all over with colourful specks of paint, is arousing the curiosity of visitors at SIBF.

Mixing comedy with origami, the artist performs popular magical tricks with flair, passion and drama as he interacts with excited visitors attending the 12-day cultural extravaganza at Expo Centre Sharjah. Don’t miss him at SIBF!

SIBF offers a huge variety of books for avid readers

Fashion on display

One of the most sought-after fashion illustrators in the world, Megan Hess, who has 16 best-selling books under her belt, made a surprise announcement while speaking to a packed audience at the Sharjah Expo.

Hess, an acclaimed illustrator and author of Fashion House; Coco Chanel; Iconic: The Masters of Italian Fashion; and Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, revealed for the first time that her next fashion biography would be on Grace Kelly, American actress and Princess of Monaco.

“The new book will be released next October,” said the Australian author, who started her illustrated fashion biography series with a book on Coco Chanel, and released a book on Audrey Hepburn last October.

SIBF has been a huge attraction for the school students

Seven events to catch up on at SIBF

Be Your Own Brand workshop: In the age of social media, it’s all about how you market yourself. So learn about how to position yourself through content creation at this workshop conducted by Hala Harb, and how to gain value from reaching the right audience.

Host a ‘Morning Show’ (for children): This workshop helps prepare kids for careers in digital and future media, showing them how to plan, script, present and shoot a video segment of their own show regarding a chosen topic.

Catch Pinocchio the Puppet: Italian artist Elena Gaffuri gives life to the character of Pinocchio, the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy and one of the greatest ambassadors of Italian stories and culture.

Toy Tale play: An exciting musical, Toy Tale is a play that explores the impact of children’s addiction to video games. The events unfold in an abandoned toy store where young children will experience and learn the negative consequences of their obsession with video games, especially those that are not age-appropriate.

Stories in Box workshop: Children aged 7 and above can learn how to tell delightful tales at this workshop led by Italian company Teatro Verde. Organisers of the one-hour workshop give children an idea or suggestion and encourage them to come up with their own stories, and the kids find ways to design their characters and stories inside boxes, creating their own little theatrical experience.

SIBF continues to attract huge crowd every day

Adventures in Coding: In this workshop, attendees will build an animation, interactive art and games in the Game Lab, using drag and drop programming. It starts off with simple shapes and builds up to more sophisticated sprite-based games, using the same programming concepts.