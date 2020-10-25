The Sharjah Beach Project in Sharjah Khor beach. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A new leisure destination is expected to open shortly, bringing with it a revival to the Sharjah Khor beach.

Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), announced on Sunday that the Sharjah Khor beach development project from Al Mureija Square to Souq Al Jubail is almost complete, and is expected to open shortly. He explained that the SRTA started the improvement processes for developing and improving the roads and vital areas in the city with an amount of approximately Dh5 million.

“The area is one of the vital destinations in the city as it enjoys a distinctive geographical and vital location for being close to downtown Sharjah overlooking the waterfront, as well as being an escape for residents and Souq Al Jubail visitors,” said Al Suwaiji.

He stressed that the project is one of the authority's important projects that are compatible and integrated with the Sharjah Beach Development Project in response to the directives and the vision of His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, about developing the life and its facilities by all projects with the objective of enhancing people’s welfare.

Fatima Al Ketbi, Director of Roads Projects Department at SRTA, said the development project includes pedestrian paths along the beach with decorative tiles that covers a total area of about 4,900 square meters, and which is also equipped with an aluminium barrier on the creek side with a height of 1.1m with a total length of about 750m.

“The project also includes supply and installation of modern caravans at the alternative area of Abu Musa Island Marina, which includes small rooms for men and women, as well as a small administrative office and toilets,” she added.

The Sharjah Beach Project

A partial section of the Sharjah Beach Project is expected to open to the public soon. Image Credit: Supplied

The Sharjah Beach Development Project, which was announced in 2017, aims to transform the public realm along a 3.3 kilometres stretch from Ajman border to the roundabout adjacent to the Sharjah Ladies Club.