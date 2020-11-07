The books and resources purchased at the fair will enrich the existing literary collections and academic materials available in various branches of Sharjah Public Library. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of Dh10 million for the purchase of titles in Arabic and foreign languages, which have been brought in by the 1,024 publishers who are participating at the ongoing 39th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

The announcement is in keeping with Dr Shaikh Sultan’s efforts to support both regional and international publishers to ensure the continued growth of the book and knowledge industries, globally. The annual tribute by the Sharjah Ruler to publishing professionals during SIBF witnesses a considerable increase this year, in light of the unprecedented challenges the book industry has faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where will the purchased titles go?

The books and resources purchased at the fair will enrich the existing literary collections and academic materials available in various branches of Sharjah Public Library across the emirate, in addition to libraries in Sharjah’s government departments as well as in academic institutions. The grant will help populate these institutions with the latest releases of both Arabic and international publishing houses in genres of history, literature, politics, arts, sciences, and technology, to benefit researchers, scholars, academia, school and university students as well as “champions of culture” across Sharjah and the UAE.

