Shaikh Mohammad attended part of the four-stage endurance event at the Dubai International Endurance City, and took some time out for a few photos with family. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, attended the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival at the Dubai International Endurance City, which saw the participation of 290 riders from 35 countries. At the event, he was also seen taking a picture with his son Shaikh Zayed.

Shaikh Mohammad attended part of the four-stage endurance event, which is considered an key part of the local endurance-racing season followed endurance race professionals and enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad.

Currently in its 11th edition, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival comprises the CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies, CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Ride Restricted to Private Stables/Individuals, CEN 119km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares, and the finale CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup.