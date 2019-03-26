Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on Adnan Amin, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in recognition of his good offices during his tenure in the UAE and his significant efforts toward the effective deployment of renewable energy solutions worldwide.

The order has been presented by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Shaikh Abdullah expressed appreciation to Amin for his eminent role in growing the performance of IRENA and wished him continued success in his professional endeavours.

Amin voiced sincere appreciation and gratitude for the presidential recognition, applauding the wise policy adopted by Shaikh Khalifa at the regional and international scenes, as well as

the support provided by the UAE leadership to the IRENA's roles and responsibilities.