Dubai: At least seven more shops have been fined for violating COVID-19 protocol in Dubai.
Dubai Economy tweeted on Saturday that seven establishments were fined for not adhering to the precautionary measures while on shop was given warning for not placing social distancing stickers on the floor.
The tweet says that majority of the 720 businesses were found compliant with the COVID-19 protocol during the inspection. Dubai Economy emphasises on the importance of following the precautionary measures and report any violation through the Dubai Consumer app.