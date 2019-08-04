As the International Space Station orbits over Dubai, it takes an impressive shot

A picture taken by International Space Station of space cargo freigher Dragon orbiting over Dubai Image Credit: Courtesy : Twitter

Did you spot the gorgeous Dragon international space freighter and the International Space Station (ISS) flying over Dubai on July 27?

No? Fret not, we've got a picture of the cargo space craft developed by American private space transportation company Space X that shows the freighter over Dubai. The photo - which has the Twitterverse going crazy - also reveals Dubai's iconic locales including The Palm Jumeirah, World Islands and the general topograpahy of the city.

ISS, a space station (habitable artificial satellite) in low Earth orbit, is a joint project by five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).

Dragon, a reusable cargo spacecraft developed by SpaceX, was launched into orbit by the company's Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

The ISS has captured more pictures as it orbited several countries such as the Mediterranean coasts of Tunisia and the Italian island of Sicily. A portion of the Sahara desert in Algeria is also shown in the picture gallery tweeted by the ISS.

A look at the Sahara desert in Algeria from the International Space Station. Image Credit: Twitter, Courtesy:@Space_Station Portion of the Sahara desert over Algeria. Image Credit: Twitter, Courtesy: @Space_Station A portion of the International Space Station's main solar arrays drape the foreground as the orbiting lab flies 261 miles above the Pacific Ocean west of Peru Image Credit: Twitter, Courtesy:@Space_Station A view from the orbiting lab 257 miles above Mongolia and across China. Image Credit: Twitter, Courtesy: @Space_Station View gallery as list

Meanwhile, on social media, fans of Dubai took to Twitter to show their love for the city.

@suekatski said: "What an amazingly beautiful sight.” @EPICSKY11 said “It’s possible to see the palm islands Great (sic).”

@scott_maberry said Man can do wonderful things when we put our minds to it. This pic is an amazing example of 2 huge achievements (sic).”

@Harshil_213 said: “Wow, it was directly over my head.”