Did you spot the gorgeous Dragon international space freighter and the International Space Station (ISS) flying over Dubai on July 27?
No? Fret not, we've got a picture of the cargo space craft developed by American private space transportation company Space X that shows the freighter over Dubai. The photo - which has the Twitterverse going crazy - also reveals Dubai's iconic locales including The Palm Jumeirah, World Islands and the general topograpahy of the city.
ISS, a space station (habitable artificial satellite) in low Earth orbit, is a joint project by five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).
Dragon, a reusable cargo spacecraft developed by SpaceX, was launched into orbit by the company's Falcon 9 launch vehicle.
The ISS has captured more pictures as it orbited several countries such as the Mediterranean coasts of Tunisia and the Italian island of Sicily. A portion of the Sahara desert in Algeria is also shown in the picture gallery tweeted by the ISS.
Meanwhile, on social media, fans of Dubai took to Twitter to show their love for the city.
@suekatski said: "What an amazingly beautiful sight.” @EPICSKY11 said “It’s possible to see the palm islands Great (sic).”
@scott_maberry said Man can do wonderful things when we put our minds to it. This pic is an amazing example of 2 huge achievements (sic).”
@Harshil_213 said: “Wow, it was directly over my head.”
@AlozOkezie said: “Incredible! The Palm is so obvious in the picture. Wow!"