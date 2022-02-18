Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has organised a four-day exhibition for 20 Emirati families showcasing their micro home businesses at Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej. The exhibition will run until Sunday.
Afra Buhumaid, Director of Emirati Productive Department at MoCD, said the families participating in the exhibition are from different sectors, including the youth, senior citizens, social assistance beneficiaries, and others who are displaying their various products such as handicrafts, perfumes, dhukoon, printed items, artworks, leather products, gifts, garments, sweets, coffee and dates.
“Organising the exhibition supports the aspirations of the UAE government and the ministry’s efforts to strengthen community and institutional partnership and develop the role of Emirati families to promote the vision of ‘transition from welfare to development’. It also encourages various members of the community to contribute positively and effectively in achieving economic stability by creating alternative sources of income,” she added.
Al Sana project
MoCD is providing financial and rehabilitation support to more than 2,889 Emirati families under ‘Al Sana’ project to enhance their talents in production, work, competition and creativity.
The total income of Emirati families in Al Sana project from 2008 until the end of 2021 has reached Dh63 million, of which Dh6.2 million was generated last year.