Surveillance plays a significant role in reducing risks and security challenges at airports. Over the years, airports have implemented smart security technologies and solutions to ensure the safety and protection of travellers.

When one of the airport customs centres in the UAE wanted to upgrade its ageing video management software, Pan Tech, a certified preferred partner, recommended switching over to Seagate’s high-performing and high-capacity storage STX-2U12 SAN solution.

Agility Grid then stepped in to provide a proof of concept. During this period, the daily use of Seagate’s Storage STX-2U12 solution offered the centre the opportunity to discover its capabilities and manage the product with the support and assistance of Agility Grid.

Post testing, Pan Tech concluded that the Seagate solution was an appropriate one. The Seagate brand, performance of the solution and its read-write speed met the customer’s expectations.

Seagate’s Storage STX-2U12 has a versatile architecture built to ensure 99.999 per cent data availability to applications at all times. Its space-efficient design maximises capacity by expanding up to 48 drives, delivers data fast with 3.5GB/s throughput in an all-HDD configuration, rebuilds drives and replicates data faster than ever. The STX-2U12 also features Seagate’s ADAPT data protection technology to eliminate downtime.

“To provide customers with the right solution, it is important to have the right technology brands as partners,” says Bibin Elias, Manager – Projects at Pan Tech. “Our vision is to help our customers overcome the length and breadth of their IT challenges. We are glad to have Seagate as one of our partners who understands and closely aligns with our vision.”

Shee Yusuf, Sales Director at Agility Grid, says his company’s main purpose is to educate customers and help them understand that their technology investments should help them meet the desired results. “Overcoming the challenges with Seagate solutions after testing it thoroughly to ensure efficiency and effectiveness sets a good example of what we do best.”

Mohammed Zubair Shareef, Surveillance Sales Manager at Seagate, adds, “Being introduced as a trusted advisor by Pan Tech and Agility Grid to their customers is a testimony to our relentless and focused efforts towards innovation and invention. Our Storage STX-2U12 delivers advanced data protection, capacity, and performance at an entry-level cost and is a model example of the cost-efficient solutions we strive to provide our customers.”