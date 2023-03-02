Youtube/@MBRSpaceCentre

Dubai: Ambitions are soaring high once again as the stage is set for the lift-off of the UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station for the historic ‘longest Arab mission in space’.

After a scrubbed launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission on Monday, Al Neyadi, 41, and the other three crew members are scheduled to blast off at 9.34am UAE time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.

Gulf News brings you all the live updates of the launch.


Best of luck to crew 6


Approaching the launch pad

The Crew-6 members are approaching the launch pad in Launch Complex 39 A at the Kennedy Space Centre


Al Neyadi’s family bids bye

Al Neyadi is travelling to the launch pad in this sleek Tesla bearing the number plate CRW DR6N. Al Neyadi’s family bids bye to him as the Crew-6 leave for the launch pad


Look! A black Tesla customised to carry Crew-6 flying on Dragon Endeavour bearing the number plate CRW DR6N


We are going today!

Yalla! We are going today! Sultan Al Neyadi tells family members


Crew-6 walk out

Crew-6 members meet their families to bid bye for the second time in three days


Crew-6 members walk out of the crew quarters

Crew-6 members walk out of the crew quarters inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for the second time.



The primary crew

'Sultan of Space'

Final preparations in their spacesuits

UAE's first astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the backup of Sultan Al Neyadi in Crew-6 mission is spending a light moment with Al Neyadi and the other three crew members as they do final preparations in their spacesuits before stepping out for the historic launch of the longest space mission by an Arab.