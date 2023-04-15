Dubai: After three postponements due to bad weather, Dubai’s Earth observation nanosatellite DEWA-SAT 2 was launched on a SpaceX rocket from California on Saturday.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s 6U nanosatellite was among 51 spacecraft that were launched into orbit by the Transporter-7 rideshare mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The launch took place from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA at 10.48am here.
The mission’s launch took place four days later than the originally planned launch date after three stand-downs from the launch due to bad weather.