Paris: The UAE Space Agency has joined the Space Climate Observatory (SCO) initiative in an official ceremony on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

The joint declaration was signed by Ahmad Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The declaration stipulates that members of the SCO share data from various sources, including satellites, to observe and monitor the effects of climate change.

The SCO is an initiative of the French National Centre for Space Studies. It aims to combine satellite and field data with scientific research to model and track climate change and its impacts at global-to-local scales. It is also working to establish indicators and decision-support tools, including with social and economic sciences.

Al Falasi said: “International cooperation and the exchange of scientific knowledge and information are essential for finding effective solutions to environmental degradation and climate change. The UAE continues to play a vital role in this regard through its agreements with international organisations.”