Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Dubai Future Labs on Monday, a new centre that produces autonomous devices, respirators and drones, among other technological interventions.
Announcing the launch of the labs on his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. What I have seen is a tip of iceberg. Our young people have made great strides in developing new technological applications... The UAE is betting on a future based on science and technical excellence... The UAE is betting on man, his mind, his imagination and his will, which does not know the impossible.”
Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that Emirates engineers along with a group of geniuses of national reserve service are working on developing smart applications in the labs.
The Dubai Future Labs also aim to produce useful views on how the world could change in the future through advisory services and specialist reports on emerging trends in technology, science, geopolitics and society.