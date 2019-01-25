Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education’s Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (AIR) series kicks-off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Sunday.
More than 1,500 students from across the UAE will take part in the two-day event, which is part of three-leg series with later rounds taking place in the USA and Australia.
For the first time there will be three categories of robotics, programming and innovation, and a total of 20 competitions.
Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said: “The Ministry has introduced several initiatives that aim to build and develop our youth’s capacity and skills to be able to gain a competitive edge while using 21st century technologies.
“The AIR Series falls in line with our National Innovation Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Strategy as it gives students the opportunity to advance their technical skills in modern technologies at such a young age and drives their passion for innovation.”
Throughout the two-day event there will be several speakers commenting on the latest developments in technology and innovation, as well as workshops for guests to get engaged. Tuesday’s closing ceremony will announce the winners from this round, who will go on to represent the UAE at later international events in the series, which are still to be announced.