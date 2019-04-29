2017 Global High Schools winner, Huonville High School, is now a centre of innovation, utilising solar, wind, waste conversion, and energy auditing systems. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: With exactly one month to go until the May 30 submissions deadline, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has issued a final call to small-to-medium sized enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools, around the world, to submit their entries for the 2020 edition of the UAE’s pioneering sustainability award.

Now in its 12th annual award cycle and, since 2018, expanded in scope to include additional sustainability categories, alongside energy, the US$3 million annual prize rewards organisations and high schools that demonstrate sustainable solutions across three core criteria: impact, innovation, and inspiration.

Small-to-medium sized enterprises and non-profit organisations must enter an existing sustainability solution with demonstrable impact in one of the Health, Food, Energy, or Water categories. The Global High Schools category invites student-led projects or proposals, based on one or more of those four sustainability themes, and provides funding to help develop or enhance their school or local community project.

Commenting on this year’s submissions process, Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said:

“Since its establishment in 2008, the Prize has recognised 76 winners whose many achievements have had outstanding, direct and indirect, impact on 318 million lives. With last year’s evolution of the Prize categories to recognise more than just energy, the level of interest in the Health, Food, and Water categories has been extremely positive.

“With one month to go before the close of submissions, we are confident the 2020 awards will be one of the most competitive in the Prize’s history. We encourage interested organisations and high schools to submit their proposal and become part of an international community committed to building a global sustainability legacy.”