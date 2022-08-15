Dubai: The Museum of the Future in Dubai has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to showcase unique technologies and solutions related to the future of environmental sustainability and renewable energy.

The agreement aims to pave the way for constructive research that helps provide solutions for today’s ecological challenges, officials said, adding this agreement is working towards enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading city of the future that sets a benchmark for low-carbon urban societies and sustainable development.

The partnership was announced at the ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, which highlights concepts and solutions, such as energy and environmental innovations, which on a wider scale can help solve global challenges. Spread across 900 square metres, the exhibition showcases existing solutions and concepts that demonstrate the application of advanced technology in the fields of renewable energy and sustainability.

Re-imagining the future

The ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, located on the museum’s second floor, also focuses on other key areas including space, health, cities, and technology in the near future. Each exhibit offers visitors a unique experience that aims to inspire and encourage them to reimagine the world of tomorrow.

“At DEWA, we enhance national and global partnerships to forecast and shape the future to serve humankind. This supports the preparations for the next 50 years, and the Seventh of the Principles of the 50 highlights the strategic goal to make the UAE a future global leader; and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to place Dubai 10 years ahead of leading global cities,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to achieve the wise leadership’s vision, DEWA was one of the first entities to support the Museum of the Future. DEWA has built a solar power plant that supplies the museum with clean energy. This has contributed to the museum being the first in the Middle East to apply for the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the highest ranking for green buildings worldwide.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s vision and enhancing Dubai’s leading position as a global laboratory for promising future technologies and concepts. DEWA’s captivating experience at the museum will introduce visitors to future innovations and concepts related to the production of clean energy and the transition to a green economy. This partnership will support the museum’s important contribution to the UAE’s future. It will encourage people to have their own perspective about the future and empower them to act upon it.”