Washington: NASA has released a pair of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope showing two galaxies - one nicknamed the Penguin and the other the Egg - in the process of merging in sort of a cosmic ballet as the U.S. space agency marked two years since it unveiled the orbiting observatory's first scientific results, Reuters reported.
Webb, which was launched in 2021 and began collecting data the following year, has reshaped the understanding of the early universe while taking stunning pictures of the cosmos.