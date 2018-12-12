Dubai: A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the UAE on Wednesday afternoon although no damages were reported, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The epicentre was recorded in East Masafi at 4.01pm (UAE time) on Wednesday and was recorded in nine NCM seismic stations, including in Banah, Shaam, Al Faqah and Al Ain.
NCM said the minor tremor was “slightly felt by residents without any effect.”
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded in the South Atlantic Ocean at 6.26am on Tuesday, according to the National Seismic Network, as posted by NCM.