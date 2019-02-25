But the accident did not dampen the spirits of the two Emirati astronauts. During the press conference, Sultan said: “Space is a risky business. Accidents can happen. But you have to trust in your knowledge, in the equipment that you’re handling. The Soyuz programme is a very safe programme. Last October the failure happened, but the astronauts survived and will be launched again to space within one week. So we have to trust in the knowledge that we have, so I feel normal.”