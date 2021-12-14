Nezar Sallam, head of the team at Emirates Astronomical Observatory, was able to discover the three new variable stars and record them in The International Variable Star Index Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Astronomical Observatory on Tuesday announced the discovery of three new variable stars in conjunction with World Space Week, which concluded on Tuesday.

Nezar Sallam, head of the team at Emirates Astronomical Observatory, was able to discover the three new variable stars and record them in The International Variable Star Index.

Sallam said: “The new discovery has been officially registered and recognised by the American Association of Variable Star Observers [AAVSO] and the adoption of the star names in the International Variable Star Index.”

He added: “The Emirates Astronomical Observatory has recorded a new scientific achievement in addition to an earlier discovery announced late last year, which was its co-discovery of two new planets that were formed about 1 billion years ago outside the boundaries of the solar system.”

What are variable stars? Nezar Sallam, head of the team at Emirates Astronomical Observatory, said variable stars, symbolised by the letter V, are a category of stars whose apparent brightness changes in a persistent or variable pattern with respect to an observer on the surface of the Earth. The star moves from a certain degree of brightness to a degree of greater or lower brightness for various reasons. These could represent the different stages in the life of a star, where there is a change in the degree of brightness or in the stellar mass. By discovering and studying variable stars, astronomers can measure the distance between Earth and other galaxies.

Some of the stars’ discovery was made directly through the observatory equipment, as in the case with the star Zayed-V1 and through the use of data provided by the TESS and SN ASAS survey satellites.

These stars were monitored by the Emirates Astronomical Observatory and their data was analysed using software and mathematical algorithms, drawing their light curves in order to submit discovery reports, approval and registration after naming them.

Where are the newly-discovered stars?

Sallam revealed that Zayed Star V1 – and the new name adopted in the catalogue of variable stars index, as Zayed-V1 – is located in the constellation called Vulpecula.

The variable star Zayed-V2 is located in the stellar group called Perseus. They are stars that rotate and pass in front of each other, causing a change in their luminosity and a blocking of their light emanating from them, as seen by an observer from the surface of the Earth.

The variable star Zayed-V3 was discovered in the constellation called Camelopardalis.

