Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added an instant voice chat feature to its virtual employee Rammas, in both Arabic and English, through DEWA’s smart app. Customers can now ask questions verbally to Rammas and get instant answers. The move supports DEWA’s strategy to employ artificial intelligence in all of its operations and services.

Rammas, a virtual AI assistant available around the clock on DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and through robots, has answered over 2 million queries through different channels since its launch in 2017.