Fujairah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on Tuesday attended the “Call from Space” interactive event, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

During the live event, Fujairah’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the longest-serving Arab astronaut, who have spent more than four months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In his speech, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed greetings from His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqai, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to Al Neyadi.

Express pride

He highlighted Sheikh Hamad’s interest in following up on Al Neyadi’s journey, expressing his pride in his historical international mission that consolidates the UAE’s reputation among all countries across the world.

Held at the Fujairah Creative Centre in collaboration with the Fujairah Crown Prince Office, the event was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah stressed that Al Neyadi’s remarkable achievement is a source of pride for the UAE as one of its distinguished and highly qualified Emiratis who achieved the aspirations of the founding fathers of the Union and the vision of the country’s leadership in the field of space and its discovery at the Arab and international levels.

Source of inspiration

During his speech to Sultan Al Neyadi, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Al Neyadi is a source of inspiration and role model for children and youth who are preoccupied with discovering the world of space, researching and learning about it, so as achieve leadership and excellence and strengthen the UAE’s position among countries in the world.

Al Neyadi thanked the Crown Prince of Fujairah and said: “Thank you very much for your presence today, I am very happy to be here today in the emirate of Fujairah, and ready to answer all questions from the audience.”

The event, which was attended by more than 1,300 people from different segments of society, included various presentations simulating the theme of space.